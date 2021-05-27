Teen killed in mini bike crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate teen was killed in a mini bike crash Wednesday night in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
con Airline Road near Highway 28, the coroner said.
The coroner has identified the victim as Jerbion Lee Mackey, 17, of Anderson.
According to the coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol, Mackey was on a mini bike when he was struck by a pickup truck.
The driver said he did not see him on the mini bike, the coroner said.
According to the coroner, Mackey was one of several riders on mini bikes.
Troopers said Mackey was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
