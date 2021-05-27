My Take: The Meaning of Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Memorial Day Weekend is here.
Some of us will enjoy our first holiday since COVID-19 safeguards were relaxed, but we encourage you to take the time and observe it the way it was intended.
Remember our fallen military heroes who gave their lives in defense of something they believed in, our freedom.
Because of their sacrifice, America is a land of boundless opportunities.
Because of their sacrifice, we enjoy the rights bestowed upon us by America’s forefathers.
And Because of their sacrifice, it’s our responsibility to honor the given gift.
We also honor the families of these heroes who live on and continue to preserve the memories of their loved ones.
So, as we celebrate Memorial Day, let’s all take some time to pause and remember those who embodied valor, strength, and patriotism. For the peace and security of our country.
And to those in uniform serving right now, we honor you today and every day.
And That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
