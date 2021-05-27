Man accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from Sumter home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a home on Somerset Drive.
Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, has been charged with simple larceny of $2,000 or less.
Officials say Rhinehart stole two gold class rings, a set of hoop earrings, and $400 in cash from the residence on February 16.
Rinehart later sold the items to a local pawn shop, according to reports. The stolen items were later recovered.
Rhinehart was taken into custody on May 24. He was released after meeting the conditions of his bond.
