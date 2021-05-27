5K pounds of chicken guts spilled across Union County road

5K pounds of chicken guts spilled across Union County road
By WBTV Web Staff | May 27, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:35 AM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer incident caused around 5K pounds of liquified chicken guts to spill across part of U.S. 74 in Union County Thursday morning, closing the road.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. along U.S. 74 near South White Street in Marshville. Police say two tractor-trailers were traveling along U.S. 74 when a light turned yellow and one of the tractor-trailers attempted to brake to avoid hitting the truck in front of him.

The quick halt caused the second tractor-trailer, described as an open top, to spill the chicken guts. No injuries were reported.

Police don’t believe either driver is at fault.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.