5K pounds of chicken guts spilled across Union County road

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer incident caused around 5K pounds of liquified chicken guts to spill across part of U.S. 74 in Union County Thursday morning, closing the road.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. along U.S. 74 near South White Street in Marshville. Police say two tractor-trailers were traveling along U.S. 74 when a light turned yellow and one of the tractor-trailers attempted to brake to avoid hitting the truck in front of him.
The quick halt caused the second tractor-trailer, described as an open top, to spill the chicken guts. No injuries were reported.
Police don’t believe either driver is at fault.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.