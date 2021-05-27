Improving safety for motorcyclists on South Carolina roadways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. This year it seems even more important to highlight the need for motorcyclists and other drivers to be careful as the number of deaths has gone up.
As of Thursday, 50 motorcyclists have died this year in our state. Far more than the 33 by this time last year.
Lt. Bill Rhyne is with South Carolina Highway Patrol. He joined WIS TV Midday from Capital City Cycles on Columbia’s Two Notch Road.
Lt. Rhyne sits on the Motorcycle Safety Task Force for the state, as well as teaches most of the motorcycle safety classes in South Carolina.
He explained some of the main safety measures motorcyclists should do every single time they get on their bikes. He also points out safety lies with those driving cars or trucks near the motorcyclists.
