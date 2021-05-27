Husband, wife injured after domestic dispute turns into shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a shooting.
The incident occurred on the 4500 block of Cotton Acres Road.
Officials say the man and the woman, who are husband and wife, shot each other. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Officials say the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim sustained serious injuries.
This incident remains under investigation. The male victim may face charges in connection with the violation of a valid order of protection.
