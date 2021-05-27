Gamecocks learn kickoff times for early-season games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur ) - There are 100 days until the start of football season and South Carolina is celebrating with the announcement of some kickoff times. On Thursday afternoon, the league announced a few weeks’ worth of game times, so the Gamecocks know when they’ll play.
The Gamecocks will take on Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +. The next week, the team travels to East Carolina to face the Pirates at noon on ESPN2. The border rivalry against Georgia is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
This will be the 20th time that the Gamecocks have met the Pirates on the field with South Carolina winning 14 of those 19 games. The Gamecocks are on a four-game winning streak with the first, which came in 2011, being a 56-37 final at Bank of America Stadium. The previous three games have been held at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks head to Greenville, N.C. this year for the first time since 1997. South Carolina won 26-0 that day and are 2-1 overall when playing in a true road game against East Carolina.
South Carolina will travel back to Athens to take on a Georgia team that lost to the Gamecocks at the venue the last time the sides met. Former head coach Will Muschamp led his team to his highest-profile victory with the program, a 20-17 affair that saw defensive back Israel Mukuamu intercept three passes on that afternoon between the hedges.
The Gamecocks won at Sanford Stadium twice in five tries last decade, also coming away with a 45-42 in in 2011.
South Carolina is let by first-year head coach Shane Beamer, who takes over the program after two straight years of missing a bowl game under Muschamp. The Gamecocks are a combined 6-18 over the last two seasons, but bring back a former assistant coach to lead the program who helped to build some of the most successful teams in program history.
South Carolina football schedule
Sept. 4: Eastern Illinois ... 7 p.m. on SEC Network + and ESPN+
Sept. 11: at East Carolina ... Noon on ESPN2
Sept. 18: at Georgia ... 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sept. 25: Kentucky
Oct. 2: Troy
Oct. 9: at Tennessee
Oct. 16: Vanderbilt
Oct. 23: at Texas A&M
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: Florida
Nov. 13: at Missouri
Nov. 20: Auburn
Nov. 27: Clemson
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.