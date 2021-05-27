Former SC police officer charged with stealing and selling ammo

GGAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer in South Carolina stole ammunition from his department and sold it to a gun range.
The State Law Enforcement Division says 33-year-old Theodore Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and misconduct in office.
Investigators say Martin took and sold less than $2,000 worth of ammunition from the Gaffney Police Department’s armory on Feb. 27.
The Gaffney police chief fired Martin in March once the SLED investigation into the missing ammunition started.
