First Alert Forecast: Much needed relief from the heat is in your holiday weekend forecast!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some heat relief just in time for the holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· High temps will again be in the mid 90s Friday. Slight chance of a shower on Friday PM as a cold front moves in (20-30% chance).
· We’re cooling down for your Memorial Day holiday weekend!
· A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday (20-30% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower.
· On Memorial Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
· Next week, we’ll see a weather pattern change, with more humidity and more storms in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
For Friday, high pressure will slide to our east a bit, allowing a cold front to move in from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid 90s again. As the front crosses the area, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30% by Friday evening and Friday night. We’ll watch the radar for you.
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few isolated showers and storms as the cold front continues pushing through the area. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
For Sunday, we’ll hang on to a 20% chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s as the front sinks to our south!
By Monday, on Memorial Day, we’ll see warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap. Enjoy the holiday.
Through next week, we’ll see highs rising through the 80s, and we’ll likely feel the humidity rising, too. We’ll also have a better chance of showers and storms through the week into next weekend.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
