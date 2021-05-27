First Alert Forecast: Hot again today, then cooling off this Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend, a brief shower chance too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mid 90s by this afternoon with a 20% chance of some showers by the late afternoon/evening.
· Temps cool off this weekend.
· Upper 80s Saturday with a 20% chance of some showers.
· Even cooler with upper 70s Sunday and partly cloudy skies.
· Memorial Day is pleasant with mid 50s for lows and mid 80s for high temps.
· Next week, there’s a weather pattern change, with more humidity and more storms in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have temps in the mid 90s this afternoon. A cold front is approaching and as it does so it brings in some clouds and a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Skies are partly cloudy.
Tonight the chance of rain goes up to 30% as the front nears. Lows are in the upper 60s.
Saturday the front stalls over the region as a low pressure system moves over the Charlotte area. This brings partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers.
Sunday is cooler. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.
Memorial Day we have a high pressure system moving south closer to South Carolina and we see mid 80s for high temps. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.
A little more heat and humidity for Tuesday. Lows are near 60 and highs reach the upper 80s with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. The same goes for Wednesday with upper 80s and a 20% chance of showers and thunder.
Today: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
