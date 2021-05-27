First Alert Forecast: Hot again today, then cooling off this Memorial Day Weekend

By Adam Clark | May 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend, a brief shower chance too.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Mid 90s by this afternoon with a 20% chance of some showers by the late afternoon/evening.

· Temps cool off this weekend.

· Upper 80s Saturday with a 20% chance of some showers.

· Even cooler with upper 70s Sunday and partly cloudy skies.

· Memorial Day is pleasant with mid 50s for lows and mid 80s for high temps.

· Next week, there’s a weather pattern change, with more humidity and more storms in your forecast.

First Alert Weather Story:

We have temps in the mid 90s this afternoon. A cold front is approaching and as it does so it brings in some clouds and a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Skies are partly cloudy.

Tonight the chance of rain goes up to 30% as the front nears. Lows are in the upper 60s.

Saturday the front stalls over the region as a low pressure system moves over the Charlotte area. This brings partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers.

Sunday is cooler. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Memorial Day we have a high pressure system moving south closer to South Carolina and we see mid 80s for high temps. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.

A little more heat and humidity for Tuesday. Lows are near 60 and highs reach the upper 80s with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. The same goes for Wednesday with upper 80s and a 20% chance of showers and thunder.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

