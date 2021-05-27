Execution date set for inmate suing SC over firing squad law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has set an execution date for one of two death row prisoners suing the state over a new law allowing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair.
Court documents show 63-year-old Brad Sigmon’s execution is scheduled for June 18. He was convicted in 2002 of killing two people in Greenville County.
A jury found him guilty of beating the parents of his estranged girlfriend to death with a baseball bat.
A lawsuit filed by Sigmon’s attorneys earlier this month argues that he can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.
State prison officials have previously said the electric chair is ready to use but they are still working on developing a firing squad.
