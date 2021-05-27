Crash on I-77 blocks traffic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 77 south is blocking traffic in Columbia, troopers say.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, traffic is blocked in the south bound lanes at mile marker 9.
Officers say one south bound lane is open. Traffic is backed for up several miles.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say delays are expected and drivers should find an alternate route.
