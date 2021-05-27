CPD investigating several fires in Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department, with assistance from the Columbia Fire Department, is investigating several fires that have occurred in the Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood.
The first fire occurred on May 23 at a vacant home on the 3400 block of Carver Street. According to reports, a Metro Region officer noticed thick, black smoke in the area and notified the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews immediately responded and extinguish the flames.
The second fire occurred on May 26 at an unoccupied home on the 2600 block of High Circle. CPD and Columbia Fire were dispatched to the area after a citizen reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. At this time, it appears that the fire may have various places of origin. The estimated cost of damages is $50,000, according to officials.
The third fire also occurred on May 26 at a duplex on the 3400 block of Beaumont Street. CPD and Columbia Fire responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. At this time, it appears that the fire was contained to one room on one side of the duplex. The estimated cost of damages is $50,000, according to officials.
While the fires are in close proximity to each other, investigators cannot say with certainty that they are connected or if they were intentionally set.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
