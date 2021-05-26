UofSC breaks ground on multi-million dollar ‘Campus Village’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning the University of South Carolina broke ground on Campus Village, a multi-million-dollar student housing development on the southside of campus. The exact location is along Whaley Street near Marion Street where the Cliff Apartments once stood.
UofSC interim President Harris Pastides, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt, and Bill Maddux, a Greystar Real Estate Partners executive all gave remarks at the event.
Phase 1 of the project includes 4 residential buildings that will house at least 1,800 students, an on-site dining facility, sundry shop, and Starbucks, academic support space, a 200-space transportation hub, improved pedestrian and bicycle access, and a new campus safety office.
Officials say not only will this project enhance and grow student relationships, but it will also positively impact everything from recruiting students to increased graduation rates and higher GPAs.
“This will be, let me say it clearly, nothing short than one of the best living-learning centers at any college or university in the United States,” said interim university President, Harris Pastides.
There are two more possible phases outlined in university documents, however, Phase 1, at a cost of $240 million, is expected to be complete by fall 2023 according to a Greystar executive who spoke at Wednesday’s groundbreaking. A university official however would not offer a potential completion date when asked.
