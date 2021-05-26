Sumter woman charged with reckless homicide

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman is charged with reckless homicide after autopsy results showed her boyfriend suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Janie Delores Jones, 54, of President Street is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following the autopsy performed Monday.
Officials say reports indicate John Elva Tisdale, 69, of Blanding Street, was trying to prevent Jones from driving impaired from a School Street home at about 6 p.m. May 13 when he was struck.
Deputies say a passerby detained Jones, who was driving Tisdale’s minivan, and helped Tisdale until officers and other first responders arrived.
Tisdale was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and later transported to a Richland County hospital where he died May 18.
Findings from the autopsy determined Tisdale’s injuries contributed to his death.
Jones was booked May 13 at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing.
