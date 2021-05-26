Richland Library announces summer learning challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library kicking-off it’s annual summer learning challenge Tuesday, June 1.
This year, the library is providing unique ways to learn, create and share by finding opportunities to bring the inside out and take the outside in. Participants can earn points and win prizes by:
- Reading for 30 minutes
- Completing a learning activity of your choice
- Attending a library program
For any recommendations or ideas to get started, visit the summer learning challenge page on Richland Library’s website.
Additionally, look for special guest appearances during some of the online programs throughout June, July and August.
Participants will track progress on a paper record, which is accessible at any library location, or online. To celebrate the completion of the challenge, use #ilearnbecause.
The summer learning challenge runs through Sunday, Aug. 15.
For questions, please contact Emily Stoll at 803-587-3637 or estoll@richlandlibrary.com.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.