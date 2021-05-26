Pelion residents outraged after janitor accused of sexually assaulting girl in bathroom

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The people of Pelion are appalled after a temporary worker was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student in the bathroom of Pelion Middle School.
Juston Smith, of West Columbia, was arrested Monday when a school employee found him in a bathroom stall with a female student, according to a police report.
“It’s despicable,” Pelion resident Marvin Johnson said. “I don’t know how they sleep at night.”
Smith was a contract employee of a janitorial company hired by the school district. Lexington County School District One said he had only been working at the middle school for two days.
District leaders said the contract company who hires these temporary workers does background checks.
When WIS looked into Smith’s criminal background, his record shows a public disorderly conduct charge in Richland County from February 2020, but nothing else.
People still say more needs to be done so this doesn’t happen again.
“I hope he goes to jail,” said Pelion resident Pauline Jackson. I hope they throw away the key,”
The community is praying for the victim and many say Smith should be held accountable.
“You don’t do this to children,” Johnson said. “They are innocent. Until they’re 18, they’re somebody’s baby "
Smith went before a judge Tuesday and was granted a $10,000 cash bond. He has since bonded out of jail.
The school issued a statement early Wednesday saying, in part:
“We are limited as to what we can say since it’s an ongoing police investigation. Our school has some of the best teachers and employees and this does not represent who we are.”
