One dead in shooting on Hickory Drive in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person.
The incident occurred Tuesday on the 4200 block of Hickory Drive.
Officials say 20-year-old Kalieah Green was found deceased at the scene.
“Based on what we have now, we think this incident was gang-related,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
