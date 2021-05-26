‘My God, it was scary’: Massive fire ravages 40-year-old condo building in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a condo complex early Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Crews were called to the Coastal Dunes at 941 South Ocean Boulevard just after 1 a.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain said.
Heavy fire was coming from the building when crews arrived on the scene, Spain confirmed. He added there was significant damage to the second and third floors of the building, and the roof is a total loss.
Two units were occupied in the building, but no residents or firefighters were injured, according to Spain.
Sergio Paczka and his family have lived near South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach for six years.
He said most nights are quiet, but that wasn’t the case Monday night.
“We opened the window, my wife and me. We looked at the place over here. There was a big, big fire,” said Paczka. “There were a lot of fire trucks over here. My God, it was scary.”
Paczka recorded the fire with his phone -- worried the whole time about his family’s safety.
“All the neighborhood over here, everyone was worried about it,” said Paczka. “Maybe we’d have to leave the house. This is so dangerous for the families and kids around the area.”
Fortunately, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was able to get the fire under control before it spread anywhere.
Jason Freeze, who visits multiple times a year from upstate South Carolina, always stays just down the street.
For him, the Coastal Dunes have been a fixture in the ever-changing landscape of Ocean Boulevard.
Freeze said he passes the Coastal Dunes every day on his way to the beach, and he’s hoping it will be restored so he can keep seeing families enjoy their visits while staying there.
“We’re always seeing everybody having a good time out front and enjoying the ocean views,” said Freeze. “It’s just a good family spot for people to enjoy and I hope they’ll be able to continue to do that in some fashion in the future.”
Chief Spain said one of the families staying at the Coastal Dunes Monday night is getting help from the Red Cross to recover from the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire Department and Sunset Beach Fire Department also assisted on the scene.
