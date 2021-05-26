Murder suspect in Colony Apartments shooting turns himself in, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia has turned himself in, police said Wednesday.
Eric Norris, 42, is accused of shooting two men outside of the Colony Apartments on May 15. Officers said Norris was arguing with the men before the shooting.
One of those men, Althego Glenn, died from his injuries.
Norris is charged with murder, attempted murder, and two weapons charges.
