Missing SC teen may be in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on May 21.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos was last seen at a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area. Officials say she left the gas station in a blue Honda Accord and is possibly in the Columbia area.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, but police did not provide a further description.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Clark at 854-202-1960.
