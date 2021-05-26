Missing SC teen may be in Columbia

Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos (Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on May 21.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos was last seen at a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area. Officials say she left the gas station in a blue Honda Accord and is possibly in the Columbia area.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, but police did not provide a further description.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Clark at 854-202-1960.

