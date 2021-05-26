LIST: Memorial Day events in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs created a list of Memorial Day events happening around the State.

These events are listed in the order which they will happen.

EVENTS:

  • World War II Veteran to honor Lieutenant (KIA) credited with saving his life
    • Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m.
    • 713 Meeting St., Camden, S.C. 29020
  • Aiken Memorial Day Parade
    • Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
    • Laurens St., SW & Park Ave. SW Aiken S.C. 29801
  • Allendale Veterans Garden Party
    • Saturday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
    • Gillyard St., Allendale, S.C. 29810
  • Lancaster County Memorial Day Commemorations
    • Sunday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
    • 453 Colonial Ave., Lancaster, S.C. 29720
  • York County Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Sunday, May 30 at 3:45 p.m.
    • N. Congress St., York, S.C. 29745
  • Tri-County Veterans Support Network Memorial Day Fundraiser
    • Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
    • Virtual
  • Vietnam Veterans of America Memorial Day Ceremony (Columbia)
    • Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
    • 700 Hampton St., Columbia, S.C. 29201
  • Walterboro Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
    • 245 E. Washington St., Walterboro, S.C. 29488
  • M.J. Dolly Copper Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
    • 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, S.C. 29621
  • Lake Murray VFW (Leesville) Memorial Day Observance
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. in Leesville, S.C.
    • 950 Rock ‘n Creek Rd., Leesville, S.C. 29070
  • Cherokee County 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
    • 210 Limestone St., Gaffney, S.C. 29340
  • Dorchester County Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
    • 10154 Bellwright Rd., Ladson, S.C. 29456
  • Georgetown Memorial Day Observance
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
    • 715 Church St., West Columbia, S.C. 29172
  • Edgefield County Memorial Day Observance
    • Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
    • 225 Augusta Rd., Edgefield, S.C. 29824
  • Greenville Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m.
    • Cleveland Park Ave., Greenville, S.C. 29601
  • Sumter Veterans Park Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. in Sumter, S.C.
    • 1540001002, Sumter, S.C. 29154
  • Memorial Day Program
    • Monday, May 31 at 3 p.m.
    • 1389 Memorial Park Rd., Lancaster, S.C. 29720

For the complete list, addresses and more information -- visit the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs website.

