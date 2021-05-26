LIST: Memorial Day events in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs created a list of Memorial Day events happening around the State.
These events are listed in the order which they will happen.
- World War II Veteran to honor Lieutenant (KIA) credited with saving his life
- Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m.
- 713 Meeting St., Camden, S.C. 29020
- Aiken Memorial Day Parade
- Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
- Laurens St., SW & Park Ave. SW Aiken S.C. 29801
- Allendale Veterans Garden Party
- Saturday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
- Gillyard St., Allendale, S.C. 29810
- Lancaster County Memorial Day Commemorations
- Sunday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
- 453 Colonial Ave., Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- York County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Sunday, May 30 at 3:45 p.m.
- N. Congress St., York, S.C. 29745
- Tri-County Veterans Support Network Memorial Day Fundraiser
- Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
- Virtual
- Vietnam Veterans of America Memorial Day Ceremony (Columbia)
- Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
- 700 Hampton St., Columbia, S.C. 29201
- Walterboro Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
- 245 E. Washington St., Walterboro, S.C. 29488
- M.J. Dolly Copper Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
- 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, S.C. 29621
- Lake Murray VFW (Leesville) Memorial Day Observance
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. in Leesville, S.C.
- 950 Rock ‘n Creek Rd., Leesville, S.C. 29070
- Cherokee County 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
- 210 Limestone St., Gaffney, S.C. 29340
- Dorchester County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
- 10154 Bellwright Rd., Ladson, S.C. 29456
- Georgetown Memorial Day Observance
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
- 715 Church St., West Columbia, S.C. 29172
- Edgefield County Memorial Day Observance
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
- 225 Augusta Rd., Edgefield, S.C. 29824
- Greenville Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m.
- Cleveland Park Ave., Greenville, S.C. 29601
- Sumter Veterans Park Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. in Sumter, S.C.
- 1540001002, Sumter, S.C. 29154
- Memorial Day Program
- Monday, May 31 at 3 p.m.
- 1389 Memorial Park Rd., Lancaster, S.C. 29720
For the complete list, addresses and more information -- visit the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs website.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.