Lake Murray Beach set to reopen with limited capacity

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy announced it will reopen a Lake Murray recreation area to visitors next month on a limited capacity.
Located immediately south of the Lake Murray Dam, Park Site 1 has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting South Carolina last year.
Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dominion Energy will allow a limited number of visitors beginning June 7 and continuing until Labor Day.
Capacity at the park will be limited to 100 vehicles at a time.
”We know how much people love the lake, and we are pleased to now make the lake more accessible while still following guidance from the CDC and other health experts,” said Iris Griffin, Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Power Generation.
The number of vehicles at the park will be monitored. Visitors should prepare to be turned away if they arrive after the 100-vehicle limit has been reached.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will assist with traffic outside the park gate.
Parking fees will be $5 for all vehicles and season passes can be purchased for $50 per vehicle.
Lake Murray boat launch sites have been open throughout the pandemic. Seasonal fees are in effect at the boat launch on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray dam during normal operating hours.
