Goose Creek Police search for two missing brothers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for two missing brothers last seen one week ago in Goose Creek.
Montrell Warthen, 14; and Clayvone Warthen, 12; were last seen Tuesday afternoon and were reported missing by their mother, according to an incident report.
Police say the boy’s mother spotted the two boys walking in the Boulder Bluff area on May 18 but told police when she attempted to stop them and pick them up in her vehicle, they ran off.
Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department patrolled the same area but could not find any sign of them.
The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating, an incident report states.
Anyone who sees the two boys is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-572-4300 or 911.
