Former Gov. Nikki Haley visits SC elementary school to support ‘My First Library Program’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley paid a visit to Logan Elementary School on Wednesday morning to show her support of the My First Library Program.
Haley, who served as a US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, attended a book fair held by the organization.
She spent time reading to students and spoke about the important role libraries play in education.
“You know that if children can’t read by the 3rd grade they’re four times less likely to graduate high school,” Haley said. “This is making sure that those rural, challenged areas have the same opportunities. We’re able to lift up those kids and let them know that they are just as deserving, regardless of where they’re born and raised.”
Sixteen schools across South Carolina are participating in the My First Library Program.
Educators say the program allows students to improve reading skills and remain engaged in the learning process.
