First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking some relief from the heat just in time for the holiday weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some much needed relief from the heat.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible.
· High temps will again be in the mid 90s Friday. Slight chance of a shower on Friday PM as a cold front moves in (20% chance).
· A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday (20-30% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower. On Memorial Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
High pressure will continue to pump in the heat for the next couple of days.
On Thursday, more hot weather is in store. Highs will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is not out of the question.
For Friday, highs will be in the mid 90s again. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday later in the day as a cold front drops into the area. Rain chances are around 20%.
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few isolated showers and storms as the cold front continues pushing through the area. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
For Sunday, we’ll hang on to a 20% chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as the front sinks to our south!
By Monday, on Memorial Day, we’ll see warm weather with highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap. Enjoy!
Through next week, we’ll see highs rising through the 80s, and we’ll likely feel the humidity rising, too.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Stray Shower Possible. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
