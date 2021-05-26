First Alert Forecast: Heat continues today and Friday, cooling off for the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be another hot one today, but relief is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mid 90s again today with a few clouds.
· 20% chance of a shower or two Friday with mid 90s once again.
· Cold front cools us down to 87 Saturday, it also brings a 20% chance of showers.
· Sunday is down to 78! We also have a 20% chance of showers.
· Memorial day looks gorgeous with highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
It’s going to be hot today! Highs are near 95 with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High pressure to our south keeps us dry.
Friday we have a cold front approaching the region, it’s not quite here but some uplift aloft in the jet stream will allow for a 20% chance of some showers and rumbles of thunder by the afternoon. Expect lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 90s.
The front moves into the Upstate and brings more clouds in the morning hours Saturday. Lows are in the upper 60s. There’s also a 20% chance of some showers as the front arrives and stalls over the Midlands. Highs are in the upper 80s.
Sunday the cooler air pushes in from the north and temps dip to 60 in the morning. High temps are in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. The chance of rain is 20% as the front pushes south of the area.
Memorial day is pleasant as lows dip to the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy.
We start warming up Tuesday with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The humidity starts to increase Wednesday. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. Since there’s more humidity we have a 30% chance of showers and storms.
Today: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
