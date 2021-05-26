District offers no-cost, summer food program for children

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning June 17, Lexington County School District One will provide meals at no cost to all children 18 and under.
The program is also available to individuals with disabilities up to 21 years old.
Families may pick up seven breakfast and lunch meals each Thursday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at one of eight drive-through locations.
The pick-up locations for the program include:
- Carolina Springs Middle
- Centerville Elementary
- Deerfield Elementary
- Gilbert High
- Midway Elementary
- New Providence Elementary
- Pelion Elementary
- Red Bank Elementary.
Food Service and Nutrition officials ask participants wishing to take part in the program complete an online form to ensure enough food is prepared. Beginning June 10, the form opens each Thursday at 1 p.m. and closes each Monday at 6 p.m.
Children do not have to attend Lexington County School District One schools to receive the free food.
You must show some form of valid identification for each child such as a school identification card, passport or government-issued identification card.
Parents and guardians must also show a form of identification that proves their relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree, birth certificate, daycare record or doctor/hospital record.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
