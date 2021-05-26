Details released in fatal Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County.
According to officials, the crash occurred at William Circle near Courtney Drive around 6:40 p.m., on May 25.
Officials say the operator of a miniature dirt bike was traveling south on William Circle when the bike went off the roadway and struck a mailbox and a tree. The operator of the dirt bike was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the operator of the dirt bike was taken to an area hospital where they died.
