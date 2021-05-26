Deputies call child’s death ‘tragic accident’ after dogs attack, kill 10-month old in NC

ANGIER, N.C. (WRAL) - A 10-month-old baby died on Tuesday night in Johnston County after being attacked by two dogs.
The incident happened on Riparian Court in Angier around 8 p.m., WRAL reported.
Johnston County deputies arrived to find the father, Scott Winberry, giving aid to his daughter, Malia. Deputies helped before EMS arrived and took over.
The child was declared dead a short time later.
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the two Rottweilers were family pets. Investigators declared the child’s death “a tragic accident.”
Bizzell said Winberry stepped out of the room, heard a commotion and then came back to witness the attack.
To read more on this story, go to WRAL.com.
