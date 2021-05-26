Columbia Fire investigating duplex fire on Beaumont Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a duplex on the 3400 block of Beaumont Avenue.
Officials say no one was inside the duplex at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
Both units of the duplex have suffered smoke damage.
The estimated cost of repairs is unknown at this time.
