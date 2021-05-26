Carolina Cookin’; Laila’s Place Cafe and Bakery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands.
This week, we’re heading over to Laila’s Place Cafe and Bakery on Main Street in downtown Newberry!
Pimento cheese is a South Carolina staple, and at Laila’s Place, they’re doing things right!!! The pimento cheese sandwich holds its own against the restaurant’s best-selling chicken salad sandwich, but whatever you decide to eat...just MAKE SURE you save room for dessert.
You can visit Laila’s Place Cafe and Bakery website to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
