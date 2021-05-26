Body of man reported missing found in Kershaw County

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating after the body of a missing Kershaw County man was found Tuesday night.
According to officers, the body of Marion Lavon Watts, 75, was located on Watts Hill Road around 9:30 p.m.. He was reportedly missing since May 23.
Deputies believe Watts fell down while he was fishing and hit his head. Foul play is not suspected at this time, police say.
Officials with the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death.
