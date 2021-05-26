Aiken County man gets 10 years for sex crimes involving minor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man has pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2019 on suspicion of sexual crimes involving a minor.
Grant Reeder pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, criminal solicitation of a minor, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree in Aiken County.
He was given a 10-year sentence to be served at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He will get credit for 651 days served on house arrest. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.
Judge Clifton Newman said the maximum for the charges could have been 50 years.
The hearing took place Wednesday in Aiken starting at 10 a.m.
On June 21, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a potential sexual assault in Aiken County. The woman who called said she recently found a couple of letters that indicated Reeder, who’s over 18, had sex with her minor daughter. Further investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Reeder had initially reached out to the girl over social media.
A search of the minor victim’s phone found that Reeder had sent her multiple written messages that were sexual in nature between November of 2018 and June of 2019. The investigation also revealed that Reeder had requested nude images from her and that he sent the minor images and videos of himself.
He was charged in 2019 with 24 child sex and pornography charges.
