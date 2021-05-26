Actor, Camden native, Samuel E. Wright, dead at 74

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Actor Samuel E. Wright, known as the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at age 74.
Wright, a Camden, SC native, died Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.
In 1989, Wright provided the voice of Ariel’s trusty sidekick, Sebastian, in “The Little Mermaid.”
Wright sang the Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wright’s voice would also be used in the role for various video games as well.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.