Vaccinated personnel no longer required to wear masks on Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson had announced amendments to its face mask policy.
Officials say vaccinated personnel will no longer be required to wear face masks on post.
However, masks will still be required in medical facilities.
Per CDC guidelines, personnel is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
