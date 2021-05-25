Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Greg Adaline’s family gives back by cleaning up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The area is filled with scenic country paths surrounding Lake Murray.
But, sadly, too many of them are filled with litter.
So when WIS News 10 anchor Greg Adaline saw years’ worth of trash along one of those routes, he got his family together, along with a wonderful community of students in Chapin, to restore that country road to its natural beauty.
