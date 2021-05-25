Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Cleaning up Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beer bottles, soda cans, potato chip bags -- sure, that’s on the side of the road. But that trash is also on the bottom of Lake Murray.
Andy Ogburn, of Wateree Dive Center on Columbia’s St. Andrews Road, is trying to clean up litter in the lake. It’s not the first time volunteers have gone down under to do the service.
Lake Murray is called the Jewel of South Carolina, but what Andy’s volunteers found down below was not pretty at all.
Other than a couple of anchors that could be repurposed, everything was pure trash.
