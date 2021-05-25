St. Andrews Terrace apartments to get all electric appliances after reports of gas leaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The apartments at St. Andrews Terrace are getting all new appliances after several reports of gas leaks.
Starting on April 12, Columbia Housing received five calls about a natural gas odor.
On May 21, Columbia Housing decided to cut off the gas completely to find the problem.
Dominion Energy said they came into the complex to investigate and found an unrelated leak but nothing causing the odors.
Columbia Housing and Dominion Energy agreed that the leak was coming from somewhere inside the apartments.
Columbia Housing then decided that the infrastructure at St. Andrews Terrace is best suited for all electric appliances.
So far, 5 units have been completed with 19 left to go.
In the meantime, some families are staying in hotels while others continue to live in the complex.
The project is set to be completed in a couple of weeks, according to Columbia Housing.
This incident comes two years after two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court.
Allen Benedict Court was another Columbia Housing property.
Columbia Housing wants everyone to know natural gas has an odor that is completely different from carbon monoxide.
Columbia Housing tells WIS some locations need renovation and they have outlined those in their Vision 2030 plan.
Columbia Housing will be holding a public forum via Zoom about the revisions next Wednesday.
