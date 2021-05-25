One year after protests, activist leaders say more work needs to be done

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, May 25 marked one year since a former Minneapolis Police Officer murdered George Floyd.
A viral video of Floyd’s death triggered protests across the country, including in Columbia.
Out of those protests came a list of demands from the organization Empower SC.
The list covered the topic of body cameras, law enforcement militarization, and use of force among several other topics.
Empower SC Co-Founder Rye Martinez said her organization is looking for legislative action on those demands, and the majority of them have not been met. “We want to see everything accomplished, which is why it’s on the list. I don’t think the list has been forgotten about everything on that list wasn’t written for fun, and people are really living those things. Everything on that list we want to be first,” she said. Martinez acknowledged in the aftermath of the protests two reforms did come down.
The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a temporary moratorium on “no-knock” warrants and the Columbia Police Department changed its use of force policies to remove the use of chokeholds. Martinez said she appreciates those moves, but there’s more work to be done.
“We feel like those things were already set to be changed. They were national circumstances, it wasn’t just South Carolina, it was plenty of other states that put those things into change,” she said.
She said moving forward, Empower SC will be pushing for the redistribution of local government funds from law enforcement agencies toward community aid projects.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he supports the funding of those projects, just not from his department’s budget.
When it comes to policy, he said his biggest takeaway from the last year has been the importance of community relationships.
“What stands out to me is that we haven’t had riots. We’ve had lots of protests, peaceful protests, which is good, having people hear their voice. We haven’t had the riots we’ve seen in other parts of the country, and I think one of the reasons is because we have built relationships with these different groups,” he said.
