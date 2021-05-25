One year after protests, activist leaders say more work needs to be done

Empower SC Co-Founder Rye Martinez said her organization is looking for legislative action on those demands, and the majority of them have not been met. “We want to see everything accomplished, which is why it’s on the list. I don’t think the list has been forgotten about everything on that list wasn’t written for fun, and people are really living those things. Everything on that list we want to be first,” she said. Martinez acknowledged in the aftermath of the protests two reforms did come down.