$13M in grant money will help fund 27 infrastructure projects in SC
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 6:35 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved more than $13 million in grants to fund 27 different projects.

RIA said the money will support water, sewer and storm drainage projects.

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” said RIA Executive Director Bonnie Ammons. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

This is the second and final round of competitive grants awarded by RIA in fiscal year 2021.

RIA officials said these projects “will benefit more than 81,000 customers in 32 counties, with more than 70% of the projects targeting rural areas.”

Here is the complete list of this round of grant recipients and projects:

GRANT RECIPIENT PROJECT GRANT AMOUNT
Aiken County/Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Co. Water Line Improvements $500,000
Bennettsville, City of Water System Improvements $498,740
Calhoun County Water Line Improvements $500,000
Carlisle, Town of Sewer System Improvements $2,000,000
Chapin, Town of Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Clarendon County Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Eastover, Town of Water System Improvements $135,000
Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority Economic Water Infrastructure $167,250
Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority Water System Improvements $500,000
Georgetown County Economic Water Infrastructure $100,000
Georgetown, City of Sewer System Improvements $403,178
Greenwood Metropolitan District Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Jackson, Town of Water Line Improvements $188,351
Kershaw County Economic Sewer Infrastructure $800,000
Lowcountry Regional Water System Economic Sewer Infrastructure $400,000
Lowcountry Regional Water System Economic Water Infrastructure $500,000
Lowcountry Regional Water System Sewer System Improvements $420,000
Marlboro County / Wallace Water Co. Water System Improvements $500,000
Mauldin, City of Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Newberry County Water & Sewer Authority Sewer System Improvements $279,750
Newberry, City of Water System Improvements $468,188
North Charleston Sewer District Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Pageland, Town of Economic Water & Sewer Infrastructure $181,962
Southside Rural Community Water District Water Line Improvements $259,048
Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District Economic Water Infrastructure $450,000
Turbeville, Town of Water System Improvements $500,000
Union, City of Economic Sewer Infrastructure $857,750

