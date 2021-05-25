Gaston woman arrested for possession of heroin, crack, and methamphetamine

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Narcotics agents with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a woman after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
Tina Catherine Dent, 57, has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of crack.
“During a traffic stop earlier this month for a moving violation, a search was conducted and heroin was located in a shopping bag in the passenger floorboard,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Dent was arrested at the scene of the stop along I-20 and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.”
Officials say Dent was released after meeting the conditions of her bond.
