First Alert Forecast: the workweek stays hot, but relief on the way this weekend

Look toward the west early this morning! We’ve got a partial lunar eclipse! The partial eclipse will begin around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, and the event will peak around 6:15 a.m toward the western horizon. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the eclipse in its totality in South Carolina. The moon is also considered a super moon, so it will appear a bit larger than usual. This is because the moon is closer to the earth than normal.