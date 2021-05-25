First Alert Forecast: the workweek stays hot, but relief on the way this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler temps are on the way this weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Check out the partial lunar eclipse this morning before sunrise. It peaks around 6:15 a.m. The moon will also be a super moon!
· Highs will be in the mid today under partly cloudy skies.
· High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday.
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening (20% chance). Highs will be near 90.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower. On Memorial Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Look toward the west early this morning! We’ve got a partial lunar eclipse! The partial eclipse will begin around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, and the event will peak around 6:15 a.m toward the western horizon. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the eclipse in its totality in South Carolina. The moon is also considered a super moon, so it will appear a bit larger than usual. This is because the moon is closer to the earth than normal.
Today will be hot! We’ve got mid 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There’s less than a 20% chance of showers as a small shortwave in the jet stream nears the region.
Tonight we get down into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and Thursday is getting hot too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies as the jet stream stays north. The jet is actually a little more zonal, meaning no big troughs or ridges, just flowing west to east. This allows for some hot air to move in.
A trough in the jet approaches Friday and the winds pick up a little out of the southwest with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Morning lows are down to 70 and highs reach the mid to upper 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
The trough brings a cold front into the area Saturday, it will be moisture starved, so only expecting a 20% chance of a shower or two. Morning lows are near 70 and highs are at 90.
Cooler air comes in Sunday behind the front and lows dip down to 61. Highs are near 77! Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a 20% chance of a few showers as the cooler air makes its way in.
Memorial Day looks great. Lows in the mid 50s and highs near 81 with partly cloudy skies.
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Storms Possible (20%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
