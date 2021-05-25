First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat, but some relief is on the way for the holiday weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some relief from the heat is on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible early (20%). It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.
· High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Slight chance of a shower on Friday PM (20% chance).
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening (30% chance). Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower. On Memorial Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible early (20%). It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Hey, if you have a chance to get up early on Wednesday morning, look toward the west. Some of us here in South Carolina might be able to see a partial lunar eclipse! The partial eclipse will begin around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, and the event will peak around 6:15 a.m toward the western horizon. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the eclipse in its totality in South Carolina. The moon is also considered a super moon, so it will appear a bit larger than usual. Enjoy the experience!
High pressure will continue to remain in control of our forecast as it makes its way offshore over the next few days, which will keep us locked in with the heat.
On Wednesday, get ready for another hot one. Highs will be in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas will be dry, but a stray shower is not out of the question.
Even hotter weather is in store for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
For Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s again. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday later in the day (20% chance).
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30% for now as a cold front drops into the region. Highs will be in the low 90s.
For Sunday, we’ll hang on to a 20% chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 as the front sinks to our south.
By Monday, on Memorial Day, we’ll see warm weather with highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap. Enjoy!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers Possible Early (20%). Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a PM Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
