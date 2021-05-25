First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat, but some relief is on the way for the holiday weekend!

Hey, if you have a chance to get up early on Wednesday morning, look toward the west. Some of us here in South Carolina might be able to see a partial lunar eclipse! The partial eclipse will begin around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, and the event will peak around 6:15 a.m toward the western horizon. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the eclipse in its totality in South Carolina. The moon is also considered a super moon, so it will appear a bit larger than usual. Enjoy the experience!