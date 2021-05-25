Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall switching to single-shot Janssen vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting Thursday, the Community Vaccination Center in Columbia will be offering the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall.
The site is a FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination clinic that’s a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Richland County and the City of Columbia.
This will be the only vaccine available at the site beginning May 27.
Through the first six weeks of the clinic, nurses at the site have been administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Carolina residents, as well as to travelers from other states who stopped to get vaccinated.
As of Tuesday morning, 18,211 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered at the site, including 11,415 first doses and 6,796 second doses.
All eligible residents, including ages 12-15, are encouraged to visit the CVC site Tuesday and Wednesday to get their Pfizer vaccine. Nurses at the site are assisting residents with scheduling their second dose of the vaccine.
Because the Janssen vaccine is authorized for those 18 and older, the CVC site will be limited to that age range as of Thursday.
“The Community Vaccination Center has served a huge role in keeping South Carolinians safe and will continue that effort with the Janssen vaccine during the site’s final two weeks of service,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.
The Janssen vaccine will be offered at the site from Thursday, May 27 to Wednesday, June 9.
The site will remain open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment, insurance, ID, or documentation is required. The site also welcomes walk-ins and those who want to drive-through in their vehicles.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you, you can visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.
