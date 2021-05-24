South Carolina troopers begin seat belt crackdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina troopers are getting ready for a two-week crackdown aimed at getting more people to wear seat belts.
The Buckle Up, South Carolina campaign starts Monday and runs through June 6.
It was timed to go along with Memorial Day weekend, which the Highway Patrol says starts the summer period where traffic fatalities often increase.
Along with enforcing seat belt laws on highways, officials also plan social media messages along with television and radio ads reminding people to wear seat belts.
The emphasis for this year’s crackdown in on truck drivers.
Troopers say this year, 259 of the 366 people who have died in wrecks were not buckled up.
