Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Charlotte man, Jon Michael Wildey.
He is described as a 74 year old white male, standing about 6′0″ and weighing around 160 pounds. He has short, gray hair and brown eyes.
Wildley was last seen wearing a black and white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
He was last seen off Front Porch Avenue.
Anyone with information should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.
