SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections as Memorial Day weekend approaches

SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections as Memorial Day weekend approaches
Generic boat photo (Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will conduct courtesy boat inspections ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release from SCDNR, the inspections will be held at public boat landings across the Palmetto State.

Officials say the quick, but thorough inspections are to make sure boaters have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration before launch.

The inspections are voluntary and are not required prior to launching, the release stated.

The schedule for the inspections is as follows:

Saturday, May 29:

  • Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Lake Murray Dam - 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday, May 30:

  • River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Battery Creek Landing - Battery Creek - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dreher Island Landing - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie - noon to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 31:

  • Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Clearwater Cove - Lake Wateree - noon to 2 p.m.
  • Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond - 10 a.m. to noon
  • Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell - 10 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.