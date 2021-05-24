Police: Woman found dead with bullet holes in car door

By Riley Bean | May 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 3:18 PM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is investigating after finding a woman fatally shot in her car.

Walterboro Police Officer Tavara Edwards says police responded to the 500 block of Forest Circle Road at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday in reference to gunshots fired.

While in route, officers say they were advised that there was an unknown subject running from the 300 building of the Forest Point Apartments.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a silver sedan with apparent bullet holes. Upon further investigation they say they found that a woman had been fatally shot inside of the sedan.

Police say they are currently following up leads as they develop.

This is an active investigation and officers say limited information is available at this time.

Authorities on the scene of the fatal shooting that took the life of a woman.
Authorities on the scene of the fatal shooting that took the life of a woman. (Source: Provided)

