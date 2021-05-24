Police seize heroin, cocaine, stolen gun after Carolina Forest traffic stop

Police seize heroin, cocaine, stolen gun after Carolina Forest traffic stop
A man has been charged after police seized drugs and a stolen gun following a traffic stop in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:28 AM
Akeem Olajuwan Burgess
Akeem Olajuwan Burgess (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after police seized drugs and a stolen gun following a traffic stop in the Carolina Forest area.

The Horry County Police Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Gardner Lacy Road and Postal Way on Tuesday, May 18, authorities said.

According to Horry County police, the following was seized from the vehicle:

  • Heroin - 28.18 grams
  • Cocaine - 15 grams
  • Marijuana - 6 grams
  • Smith & Wesson 9MM (reported stolen out of Horry County)

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Akeem Olajuwan Burgess, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons unlawful, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show Burgess was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday, May 23, on $61,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.